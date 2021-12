BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice, according to California Highway Patrol. Highway 58 is still open at this time.

I-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice. SR-58 through Tehachapi is open and an alternate route. #TrafficAlert #snow pic.twitter.com/xvj9hBrnuH — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) December 30, 2021

Northbound traffic is being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic is stopped at Grapevine Road.

I-5 in the Grapevine: northbound I-5 closed at Parker Rd. in Castaic. The 'snow gate" will be opened to allow northbound traffic to make a U-turn southbound. Southbound I-5 closed at Grapevine Rd. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #grapevine pic.twitter.com/I2YTBAJ3Jb — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

Grapevine as of 6am 12/30/21: NOW CLOSED due to heavy snow over the summit. Will reopen when weather subsides, no ETO @CaltransDist7 @CHPFortTejon pic.twitter.com/MWIj8E6lGq — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 30, 2021

Hudson Ranch Road at Hwy 166 is also closed at this time, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.