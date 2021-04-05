Grapevine crash leaves one man dead, one with minor injuries

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead and another injured in a crash on Interstate 5, near the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 near Grapevine Road. CHP says a man was driving a 2010 Nissan northbound on Interstate 5 at a high speed in the #3 lane when he attempted to overtake a 2012 Freightliner tractor, trailer. The driver of the Freightliner, Gerardo Q. Camarena, 48, was driving in the same lane at about 55 miles per hour.

CHP says that for an unknown reason, the driver of the Nissan failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the Freightliner. The collision damaged the rear axle of the Freightliner and caused major damage to the Nissan.

The Kern County Fire Department arrived on scene and found the man in the Nissan pinned unconscious in the driver seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner suffered minor injuries. CHP says it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.