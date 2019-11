BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol is reporting light snow from Frazier Park to Gorman. Snow is not sticking but CHP is pacing traffic in the area. Rain is reported in the surrounding area.

As of 4:30 a.m. Cal Trans has plows working in the area.

The California Highway Patrol shared a map of alternate routes motorists can take in case in the Grapevine is forced to close due to snow.