BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is snowfall on Highway 58 and the Grapevine, but the roads are open.

Caltrans is asking drivers to slow down while traveling on Hwy 58 over Tehachapi pass due to snowfall.

ATTN DRIVERS: Snow has started falling on State Route 58 over Tehachapi Pass and in @CityofTehachapi. Please slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.



And check https://t.co/B2JpeeuE5B before you travel to get the most up-to-date info on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/swveQlMoIX — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 14, 2021

There is also moderate snowfall on the grapevine at this time, according to CHP.

ATTN DRIVERS: @NWSHanford is forecasting snow for the Grapevine and Tehachapi Pass this afternoon and evening. Be ready for winter weather driving and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Pack blankets, snacks, and water. pic.twitter.com/FcEABNTFpD — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 14, 2021

Starting to see snow flakes on the #Grapevine #TejonPass #Interstate5 with reports of it starting to stick. Expected significant delays soon with more and more snow. Snow will be a threat through much of tonight. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/inFMeYmgFy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2021

The weather conditions will continue to change throughout the day and we will update this story as more information becomes available.