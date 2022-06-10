BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning along Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon is slowing down traffic Friday evening.

The fire was reported at around 4:20 p.m. near I-5 just north of Fort Tejon Road. The fire is burning west of the freeway, along southbound lanes. it wasn’t immediately clear how many acres have burned so far.

Kern officials have issued an evacuation warning for Digier Canyon in the Lebec area.

Firefighters are in the area and the outside lane was closed for fire crews. Expect delays in the area.