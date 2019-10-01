Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi speaks to students in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A historic moment for a historic town the grandson of civil rights icon Mahatma Gandhi spoke to students in Delano.

Arun Gandhi spoke about his grandparents work and how it inspires his own work today.

He also advised them about issues like consumerism, saying too many people are wasting resources to build things we don’t need.

He also gave them advice on how to channel anger without using violence.

Bakersfield College arranged for Arun Gandhi to speak as part of its Distinguished Speakers series.