Grandmother arrested by ICE

After being detained by immigration in mid-October, 64-year-old Sofia Bahena spent the holidays behind bars.

Since moving to Lamont in 1998, she made the trip to Kern’s potato fields every morning. On her way to work on October 17th, she got pulled over.

The grandmother of six thought this was a routine traffic stop, until federal agents came to the car. After failing to provide valid proof of citizenship, immigration officers detained her and her two co-workers.

Bahena was then taken to the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield. Where she has spent the last three months waiting to see a judge and receive a bail hearing.

Her granddaughter Atiziry Palma spoke to 17 News about the situation.

“She has never done anything wrong! There is no reason for her to be there… she is not a criminal… there no reason for her to be detained,” said Palma.

Palma going on to stay how much the incarceration has affected her grandmother.

“She just looks tired … It’s sad she doesn’t look like herself anymore,” said Palma.

17 News reached out to ICE for a statement but did not hear back Wednesday.