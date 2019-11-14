Grand opening for Salon District takes place Thursday

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will cut the ribbon for not one new salon, but a complex of 30 studios where stylists can set up their own spaces.

Owner Casey Rion says Salon District is a concept that is thriving in big cities.

“We have everything from estheticians that specialize in skin care to stylist that specialize in new hair trends to even coming in and getting manicures and pedicures,” Rion said.

The Salon District is located at 212 Coffee Road, across the Town and Country Shopping Village near the Westside Parkway.

Hairstylist Lisa Raper owns Brushed Pretty at the District. She says the concept excited her, and her clients like the District’s atmosphere.

“Our clients love that they’re able to see into outher suites and see other stylists so even though you’re in an individual suite you still have a lot of interaction and you’re seeing a lot of faces,” Raper said.

The grand opening party is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Rion says there will be raffles and giveaways, plus a live DJ.