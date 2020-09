BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Imperial Taqueria has announced it will hold a grand opening for its new Bakersfield location on Friday.

The new location will be at 4208 Rosedale Highway Suite 308. The grand opening will feature lunch and dinner specials with live mariachi music from 5 to 8 p.m. The restaurant said it will also hold live raffles and giveaways.

La Imperial Taqueria serves authentic Mexican dishes. The restaurant has other locations in Shafter and Wasco.