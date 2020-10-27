Grand opening for Bridle Creek Park held Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department celebrated the official grand opening of Bridle Creek Park on Monday.

The park, located at 7100 Pine Flat Drive, is the 61st maintained by the Recreation & Parks Department. According to a news release, Bridle Creek Park was built by S&S Homes and features two half-basketball courts, two picnic shelter areas with reservable BBQ grills, two playground areas and a two-acre dog park.

“We are all thrilled to see S&S’s original vision for this beautiful park in the middle of their development come to fruition,” said Bruce Freeman, Ward 5 Bakersfield City Councilman. “Long-awaited by the residents of Bridle Creek, the park will become the centerpiece for recreation and social gatherings in the neighborhood. Thanks to everyone who helped make this park a reality.”