Grand jury: Some KCSO warrants aren’t served for weeks or months due to lack of trained supervision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A grand jury investigation prompted by a citizen complaint found the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in some cases waited weeks or even months to serve issued warrants due to a lack of trained supervision, according to a report released Thursday.

“There is no urgency to issue warrants in a timely manner,” according to the grand jury report. “Without timely entry into (crime databases), other law enforcement agencies may not know

an individual has an outstanding felony or misdemeanor warrant.”

A designated sheriff support technician is supposed to enter the warrant into the databases and assign the warrant to a sheriff’s substation. The substation technician then assigns the warrant to a deputy to serve.

The grand jury found there is no coverage for technicians who are out sick or on vacation. This could result in warrants going days or weeks without being assigned to a deputy.

Also, there are no checks and balances to ensure a warrant is served once it’s assigned, the report says. It found new sheriff’s support technicians receive no formal training, instead learning their job from the outgoing technician.

“The current (technician) training method results in poor habits being passed on and a lack of consistency,” the report says.

The grand jury has recommended formal training courses where tasks are clearly outlined for technicians and station supervisors, and improved direct supervision at substations to make sure warrants are timely served.

It also recommended the following: quarterly meetings to receive updated training; adjusting the schedules of sheriff’s technicians to make sure last minute warrants are processed for service; having a backup technician act as a floater to cover absent technicians; and creating a tracking system to ensure warrants are served in a timely manner.