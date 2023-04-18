BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School security and student safety is the focus of a grand jury report as it investigated the Kern High School District. The jury found KHSD schools aren’t as safe as you might hope.

The Kern High School District is under fire from the grand jury following the release of its report showing multiple subpar safety measures across the district.

One of the biggest issues was some of the entrance gates onto multiple campuses were left open and unsupervised and only three out of the eleven campuses investigated by the grand jury even asked visitors for identification.

The report found half a dozen security risks on multiple campuses. Weapons have been found on school grounds, security cameras were outdated and provided poor resolution and supervisors have no basic self-defense training.

The Kern High School District has 41 campuses and 42,000 students. The grand jury investigated 11 campuses to review security procedures.

“It’s concerning because of all the school shootings that have happened,” Sasha Owens the mother of three enrolled in KHSD said. “My children have told me teachers leave all the doors opened and gates on the campus are unlocked.”

“You know we shouldn’t have to worry but we do,” JW Owens the father of three enrolled in KHSD said. “I think the school have to look at the weak points and do the best they can to fix them instead of denying them they need to get them fixed.”

Erin Briscoe with KHSD said, “The report offers an outside lens we will appropriately use to improve our safety and security practices,” and parents say the district better follow through.

“If they don’t change nothing it shows that they don’t care,” JW said. “They don’t care about the kids or about the safety of the students.”

“It’s really concerning they don’t listen to a lot of reports from the students or parents. I’m pretty close to pulling all my kids from school and homeschooling them,” Sasha said. “I think my kid’s safety is a little more important that sending them off to a dangerous situation.”

The report said many of the recommendations should be completed within 3 months.