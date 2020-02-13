Grand jury releases first audit of the Kern Economic Development Corporation

The Kern County grand jury released its first ever audit of the Kern Economic Development Corporation.

The corporation is a private, non-profit, created by county officials to help create new business in Kern County.

They created around 3,200 jobs between 2017 and 2018.

The KEDC uses taxpayer money and two county supervisors sit on the executive committee, but there were 12 meetings in 2017 and 2018 that those supervisors did not attend. Instead, they had stand-ins, who sometimes voted on motions, which goes against state law.

The grand jury says the supervisors need to attend the meetings for the county’s interests and also recommends increasing the corporation’s funding to continue its success.