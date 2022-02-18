Grand jury recommends improvements to county fire department’s aging facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An analysis of the Kern County Fire Department’s operations by the county grand jury finds that many of the department’s facilities are due for replacement.

The grand jury said that within the next 12 months, the fire department needs to develop a plan to repair or replace all of its stations that are 50 years or older. The grand jury also said the department needs to install smoke detectors and replace equipment in station kitchens over the next two years.

Many other suggestions for improvements were included in the report, including the replacement of one of the department’s helicopters.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will have to decide how to fund the recommended improvements.