Grand Jury: KCSO property room in need of fire suppression system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Grand Jury investigation found that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s property room does not have an adequate fire suppression system.

During a visit in February, the grand jury said in a new report that it found that the sprinkler system in the basement had visibly corroded pipes that may not have been functional and that the first and second floors lack a fire suppression system altogether.

The grand jury said that while KCSO previously agreed to research the cost of installing such a system, recent budgets have not included funding for it.

The grand jury also said it found that there was poor ventilation in the narcotics storage areas, there was a lack of adequate security cameras in the facility, an outdated elevator and no emergency power generator to maintain proper storage temperatures for DNA evidence.

The grand jury said the facility is filled to near capacity with about 150,000 pieces of evidence in the facility, the oldest dating back to the 1930s. There are approximately three years of storage space remaining in this building. Around 20,000 pieces of new evidence are added annually.

“The Property Room is clean, organized and efforts to optimize the space is obvious. The Grand Jury recognized the staff is doing their best to maintain irreplaceable evidence but only so much can be done in a building that is past its usefulness,” the report says.

The grand jury is recommending the following actions: