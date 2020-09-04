Grand jury decides not to indict Delano officer in deadly shooting last year

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Delano police officer who was involved in a deadly shooting last year.

The shooting happened in Tulare County near the border with Kern in June 2019 when Delano police and Tulare and Kern deputies responded to reports of a shooting suspect holed up in a hotel near County Line Road. Officer Michael Strand opened fire and hit two suspects, killing a man and wounding a woman, investigators said.

Both Tulare prosecutors and the grand jury reviewed the incident and decided not to bring charges against Strand. He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the city of Delano.