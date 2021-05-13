Grammy nominee Tauren Wells to perform at Fox Theater in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian singer and eight-time Grammy nominee Tauren Wells is bringing his tour to the Fox Theater on Nov. 20.

Tickets for the “Citizen of Heaven Tour” go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. on the Fox Theater’s website through AXS. You can use the code “CITIZEN” to buy tickets during the pre-sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Wells is known for hit songs like “Hills and Valleys,” “Famous For” and “Known.” This is Wells’ sophomore tour. Special guests Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp will also hit the stage on tour.

The Historic Fox Theater is located at 2001 H St.

