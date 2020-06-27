Graffiti found on wall in California City being investigated as a hate crime

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said it is investigating a wall found vandalized Thursday with graffiti and a racial slur as a hate crime.

The department said its officers were called to Verde Vista Parkway and South Loop at around 9 a.m. Thursday for the spray painted wall and found the wall had “very offensive and vulgar language.”

One photo found in a community page and shared with 17 News shows the wall said “No Black life matters,” followed by profanity and a racist slur.

In a statement, the California City Police Department said, “This type of crime, cannot be tolerated in our city, and is being investigated as a ‘hate crime.'”

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call California City police at 760-373-8606.