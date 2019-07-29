Gradual but solid improvement in local economy, Kern County Assessor-Recorder finds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Assessor-Recorder’s office said there is a gradual but solid improvement in the county’s economy.

“Although assessment growth has seen no dramatic increase after the sharp drop in oil and gas prices beginning in 2014, assessment values have been rising steadily,” according to a release from the office.

“The 2019-20 roll of $98.3 billion is a record assessment, almost $4 billion ahead of last year’s tax roll and exceeding the 2014-15 value, the previous record, by approximately $800 million.”

The office says oil and gas assessments continue to play a key role in the economy, accounting for 16 percent of overall roll value. The current price of $55 per barrel of oil is far below the record $101 per barrel in January 2014, but an improvement from the $35 per barrel price in January 2016.

A $3.3 billion increase in commercial, residential and agricultural property assessments represents a 5 percent year-to-year improvement over the 2018-19 numbers, according to the release.

Property owners are urged to call the office if they believe the assessed value of their property exceeds market value as of Jan. 1, 2019.

“The Assessor and staff are committed to ensuring that property owners pay no more in property taxes than what is prescribed by law,” the release says.

Assessed values for the 2019-20 tax year can be found on the assessor’s website at http://assessor.co.kern.ca.us/. Street address or assessor parcel number is required.

Printed value notices can be obtained by call 868-3485 or writing the Assessor’s Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave., 2nd floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.