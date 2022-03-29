BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Special Olympics USA is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs for its 12th Annual “Day of Giving” campaign Wednesday.

March 30 only, the six Jersey Mike’s locations in Bakersfield will give 100 percent of their sales–not just their profits–to the Special Olympics.

There are local athletes from Bakersfield competing in golf and bowling at the games this summer, so grab a meal at any Jersey Mike’s location in Bakersfield to help four Kern County athletes compete at the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando, Fla., on June 5 through 12.