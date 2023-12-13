BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 99 Cents Only Store announced it will offer bone-in-half hams for purchase for 99 cents each in most stores across California and the Southwestern United States, including in Kern County.

According to officials, the first 50 customers (one per household) entering participating 99 Cents Only stores on Wednesday, Dec. 13 will receive a certificate to buy a packaged ham butt or shank (approximately 8-10lbs) for 99 cents. Butt or shank portion will vary by store, and all ham sales are final.

Hundreds of other everyday essentials will also be available for a dollar each on this day, officials say.

This offer is available at the following 99 Cents Only stores in Kern County:

4200 Ming Ave. in Bakersfield

1121 Olive Drive in Bakersfield

2682 Mount Vernon Ave. in Bakersfield

8200 Centennial Plaza Way in Bakersfield

3815 Niles St. in Bakersfield

1501 White Ln. in Bakersfield

1304 CA-46 in Wasco

626 Cecil Ave. in Delano

For more information, visit the 99 Cents Only Store website.