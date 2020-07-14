Governor reappoints former Kern prosecutor to Board of Parole Hearings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Former Kern prosecutor Robert A. Barton has been reappointed by the governor to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2017.

From 2005 to 2017, Barton, 58, held several positions in the Office of the Inspector General, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom. He was a supervising deputy district attorney in Kern County and earned his law degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law.

Barton is registered without party preference. The Board of Parole Hearings position requires Senate confirmation and has compensation of $159,068, the release says.