Governor Newsom to make Bakersfield visit Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Bakersfield Thursday highlighting services being offered to combat homelessness and building affordable housing in the area and the state, his office said.

Newsom’s office said the governor will meet in Bakersfield with several homeless veterans about the state’s homeless crisis.

In Kern County, the most recent point in time count of homeless people conducted by the Kern County Homeless Collaborative rose by 50% over a 2018 count.

Newsom has signed legislation that would provide over half a billion dollars in emergency in funding to counties for local homelessness programs. Kern County would receive a portion of $39 million in funding.