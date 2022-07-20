BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Governor Gavin Newsom honored Kern County Fire Department Capt. Brian Falk in a statement released on Wednesday.

Governor Newsom said:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Brian Falk, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, coworkers and everyone who knew and loved him,” Governor Newsom said in a news release. “Captain Falk served the people of Kern County for two decades, making a positive impact on his community and fellow firefighters. He will be dearly missed.”

Falk died on the line of duty on July 14 at the age of 47. Falk’s funeral services are to be held on Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship Church.

The governor’s office said, flags at the State Capitol and Captiol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of Falk.

KCFD shared a GoFundMe link account for Falk’s sons.

You can donate at this link.