Governor Newsom appoints Bakersfield woman to Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Raji Brar of Bakersfield has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

According to a news release, Brar has been the Chief Operations Officer and Owner of Countryside Corporation since 2003 and served as a Member of the Arvin City Council from 2006 to 2008. Brar was also a chemist at BC Laboratories from 2000 to 2002. The position requires Senate confirmation, according to the Governor’s Office.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board works to protect the quality of the waters within the region for beneficial uses.