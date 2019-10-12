Governor issues emergency proclamation due to fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies like Uber and Lyft and to workers across other industries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation for Los Angeles and Riverside counties due to several fires that are ravaging the state.

The Saddleridge, Eagle, Sandalwood, Reche and Wolf fires have destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

Governor Newsom announced earlier today that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fund the fight against the Saddleridge Fire.