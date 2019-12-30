Governor giving $50,000 rewards for information in unsolved murders in Fresno and Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing $50,000 rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in two unsolved murders, one from Fresno and the other from Sacramento.

One of the rewards is being offered for information in the murder of Sarah Roberts. On New Year’s Eve 2011, Roberts, 26, was shot as she walked away from a party in Fresno. She was shot while on the phone and waiting outside near the party.

Roberts was found unconscious by her brother and taken to a local hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

Investigators do not believe she was an intended victim and instead think she may have been caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 259-2909.

The second case is the murder of 20-year-old Anthony Barajas. On June 28, 2015, Barajas was in his car in the parking lot of Home Depot on Meadowview Road following a trip to the store with his younger brother when he was shot in the chest by a passing car, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Barajas was transported to a hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. Investigators obtained what they believe to be possible surveillance footage of the unidentified suspect vehicle but have exhausted all existing leads, the department said.

Barajas had no prior criminal history and no motive for his shooting has been identified.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call SPD at 916-808-0650.