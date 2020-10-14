Governor Gavin Newsom says unofficial GOP ballot boxes must be removed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom called out California’s Republican Party for using unofficial drop boxes to collect ballots in a tweet Tuesday.

News broke on Monday that state officials were ordering the Republican Party to get rid of the boxes in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. While the Secretary of State and Attorney General sent cease and desist letters to Republican officials, a GOP spokesman told NBC LA that they have no plans to remove the boxes.

Today Governor Newsom tweeted, “These ‘drop boxes’ aren’t just misleading, they’re illegal. they must be removed.”

On Tuesday, Kern County election officials released a list of drop off boxes you can use safely. Click here to view those locations.