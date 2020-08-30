Governor Gavin Newsom allows counties to reopen hair salons, Kern County at ‘widespread risk’ for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Hair salons and shopping malls in kern county have the green light to reopen. Governor Gavin Newsom announced this and much more at his press conference on Friday.

He changed California’s county monitoring system, but Kern County is still largely restricted. He introduced four tiers of county risk level: widespread, substantial, moderate, and minimal. Counties previously on the “county monitoring list” are now put into the “widespread” risk tier. Kern County is at widespread risk.

That means all non-essential businesses including restaurants and gyms have to remain operating outdoors. The biggest change?

“It wasn’t just an aside, it is an important note that barber shops based upon these new tiers, even in this widespread this purple category can reopen” Newsom said.

You heard him right — now you can get your long-awaited hair cut.

The new tier framework is based on case rates and the percentage of positive tests in each county. If you’re bummed out by the news –you should know that 87 percent of Californians are also at widespread risk and must follow these restrictions.

Another important change – even if Kern moves up a tier — authorities must wait two weeks before reopening schools. A county must meet the next tier criteria for two weeks before being able to move into that tier. Also – counties must remain in their tier for at least three weeks.

That means if Kern County starts to show improvement today, it would take at least three weeks to move into the next tier and at least five weeks for schools to reopen.

Other news – the governor said the state soon will come out with a deal to help those evicted during the pandemic.

Kern County health officials will hold a news briefing on Monday to discuss how the county will move forward with these changes.