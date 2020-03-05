Governor declares statewide emergency to help prepare for spread of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued a statewide emergency to free up additional resources, formalize plans across multiple state agencies and departments and help prepare for the broader spread of COVID-19.

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” said Newsom. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

The emergency proclamation includes provisions that protect consumers against price gouging, allow for health care workers to come from out of state to assist at health care facilities and give health care facilities flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients.

The first death in California to result from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday in Placer County.