Governor declares state of emergency for Ridgecrest earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck northeast of Ridgecrest Thursday morning.

The emergency declaration clears the way for the city to receive assistance from governmental agencies as it repairs damaged infrastructure and water and gas lines, among other issues resulting from the temblor.

“Grateful for the work of our first responders, @Cal Oes, and local leaders who have been working closely with the communities impacted by today’s earthquake,” Newsom tweeted.