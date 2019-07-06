Breaking News
Governor declares state of emergency for Kern and San Bernardino counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has now declared a state of emergency for both Kern and San Bernardino counties.

He has authorized the state Office of Emergency Services to provide local government assistance to both counties and “ensure adequate state staffing to expedite disaster response and recovery efforts.”

Both counties have been impacted by the powerful quakes — one a magnitude 7.1, the other 6.4 — to hit the region within the past three days.

Outside agencies have responded and are assisting local officials with law enforcement, damage inspection and other tasks.

