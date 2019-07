Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will visit Ridgecrest, meet with local leaders, first responders and assess damage resulting from Friday’s 7.1 earthquake.

On Twitter, the governor’s account tweeted a photo of him heading toward a plane at an airfield.

Headed down to assess damage and meet with local leaders, first responders, and state officials in Ridgecrest and surrounding areas affected by the earthquakes.



Thankful for all those working tirelessly to support these communities. pic.twitter.com/vBa2m1QUXN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2019

UPDATE: About 20 minutes later, the California Office of Emergency Services tweeted Gov. Newsom arrived in Kern County.