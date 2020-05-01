Gov. Newsom signs executive order allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses via video conferencing

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through video conferencing rather than appearing in person.

“Under the executive order, adults will be able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification during the video conference,” a news release said. “The license can then be issued via email.”

It also says adults who wish to be married can have a ceremony by video conference as long as both adults are present and have at least one witness who can join the video conference.

The provisions of the executive order will remain in effect the next 60 days.