BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s Governor visited the Central Valley to receive his second Moderna vaccine booster shot Wednesday.

Gavin Newsom was at the Clinica Sierra Vista Comprehensive Care Center on 34th Street at 1 p.m.

Second booster shots are available to all Californians age 50 and older or those who are immunocompromised.

Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech booster to children ages 5 through 11.

This story will be updated.