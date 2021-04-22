Gov. Newsom readies to announce statewide ban on new fracking permits: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A policy watchdog group reports that a statewide ban on oil fracking is coming from Governor Gavin Newsom, possibly as early as tonight or Friday.

The website Poliico Pro, which covers policy making at the state and federal level says the governor is poised to place ban on any new hydraulic fracturing permits in California.

17 News has not been able to independently confirm that a fracking ban in imminent.

A bill moving the legislature to ban hydraulic fracturing by the year 2024, stalled in the state legislature last week, but the governor hinted he would be revisiting the issue in the near future.

There has been some speculation that the governor would take executive actoin Thursday during Earth Day.