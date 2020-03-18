Gov. Newsom places California National Guard on alert amid growing coronavirus concerns

Gov. Gavin Newsom has placed the California National Guard on alert to be ready to perform humanitarian duties like food distributions throughout the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the National Guard is said it was directed to also ensure “resiliency of supply lines” and public safety as needed.

“As Californians make sacrifices over the coming weeks to protect our shared health, we are all grateful for medical providers, first-responders and National Guard personnel who are assisting those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. We have the ability to shape our collective future and we will remain united as a state,” Newsom said in a statement.