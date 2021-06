FILE – In this June 3, 2021 file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco. Most of California’s coronavirus rules governing public gatherings will disappear on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that heralds the end of the pandemic’s hold on much of public life for the nation’s most populous state. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be making a stop in Bakersfield later today.

During a press conference this morning at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Newsom said he will be stopping in Bakersfield today. He will be visiting a fitness center, where he will discuss the benefits of exercise for physical and mental health.

The stop comes after the state fully reopened its economy yesterday.