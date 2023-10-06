BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has appointed Bradley King Jr. to serve as Judge in the Kern County Superior Court, according to the Newsom’s office.

King has served as Deputy District Attorney at the Kern County District Attorney’s Office since 2015. He fills the vacancy of a new position, which was created on July 1, 2022.

Previously, he served as a deputy District Attorney at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2012-2015 and also as Law Clerk at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2012.

King Jr. earned a law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.