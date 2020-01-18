Gov. Newsom appoints Bakersfield native director of state’s Medicaid program

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a Bakersfield resident to oversee some of the state’s health care programs.

Jacey Cooper, 37, has been appointed the state Medicaid director and chief deputy director of health care programs at the Department of Health Care Services. Cooper has been an assistant deputy director of health care delivery systems at the department since 2016.

Cooper held several positions at Kern Medical Center from 2010 to 2014 and was a senior project manager at COPE Health Solutions in 2009 and 2010. She also held several positions at Marsh ClearSight LLC from 2005 to 2009.

Cooper, a Democrat, will receive $189,996 in compensation for the appointment.