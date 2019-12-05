Gov. Newsom announces millions in emergency homelessness aid for counties

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has signed a law giving child sexual assault victims more time to file lawsuits. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The governor’s office is giving a boost to counties struggling to reduce homelessness.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than half a billion dollars are being provided for emergency aid.

In all, Newsom’s office announced $650 million for communities with $36 million in funding going to Kern, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Newsom says they are spreading the funding based on preliminary data from different Point in Time counts that provide a snapshot of homeless populations.

He says cities and counties can apply to start spending most that funding immediately, avoiding any federal roadblocks.

The rest of the funding will be released once the federal housing department finalizes the Point in Time data.