Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit vaccination site in Bakersfield today

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits a vaccination site in Arvin on Feb. 22.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a vaccination site in Bakersfield today to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday as Californians 50 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 16 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning April 15.

This is the governor’s third visit to Kern County this year and second in a week. On Wednesday, he attended the Day of Action at Delano’s Forty Acres in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day.

