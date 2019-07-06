Gov. Gavin Newsom requests presidential emergency declaration following 7.1 earthquake

Breaking News
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential emergency declaration for federal assistance to provide aid to residents following Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake, the largest to strike the region in decades.

“On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight’s earthquake near Ridgecrest,” Newsom said in a news release. “The State of California will continue to offer support to aid residents in the region.”

The governor said he has also activated the State Operations Center in Mather to its highest level. The center is working with state, federal and local emergency managers and first responders, Newsom said in the release.

