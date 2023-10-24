BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of students are trying to save lives by spreading a message.

The high school students are part of JJ’s Legacy’s “Got the Dot” High School Leadership Program. Their goal is to raise awareness of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.

“We want the students to work with their friends and their family to let them know what they’ve learned and help them along their journey of what does it really mean and how can we increase donor registration which actually saves lives, and that’s the whole purpose, we want to save lives of those who are still waiting,” Lori Malkin, Founder of JJ’s Legacy, said.

“Got the Dot” program was started in 2016, with the goal of reaching high school students who are ready to get their driver’s license and encourage them to register to be an organ donor.