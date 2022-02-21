Got a gripe about a local park? City leaders want to hear from you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re wary about visiting any of Bakersfield’s 62 parks, you’re not alone. Those community amenities are supposed to attract families, children, picnickers, recreational athletes – and they do. But some parks also too often attract vandals, troublemakers and inconsiderate visitors.

The city of Bakersfield is trying to do something about it.

Rec and Parks Director Rick Anthony, who has been on the job less than a year, wants community input to help inform a Metropolitan Parks Plan – a comprehensive look at the city’s 62 parks. What do residents of Bakersfield want in their parks? How can we make them safer, cleaner and more enjoyable? The city is considering a park ranger program, and it’s putting up half a million dollars to find out what else would help.

“This plan, we hope, with Measure N money now – it’s been a game-changer for our department” – will be effective, he said. “Instead of us trying to figure out, hey, what should we try to fix first, what new amenities should we do? We are gonna have the public tell us what they desire.”

Of paramount importance is making parks safe and reassuring local residents. That ranks high on Tara Delis’s list. Her uncle was attacked last fall in Jastro Park by an off-leash dog whose owner continues to allow his animal to run free there.

“People I know in this neighborhood who have children, small children who play at this park, have said that they’ve been here and they’ve seen that man walking the dog with very little control and that the dog has aggressed them,” she said. “If somebody was available to take care of these things at our park, the neighborhood wouldn’t have to be afraid.”

The survey is still months away from completion, but a community advisory committee has already convinced Anthony that MLK Park, on the city’s east side, demands repair and renovation now. And Anthony, who grew up in the park, agrees wholeheartedly. But this undertaking will focus on all of the city’s parks.

If you have any complaints, advice, praise or horror stories, Rick Anthony of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department wants to hear from you.

Send those suggestions, etc., to the Parks Department on its website bakersfieldcity.us/297/Recreation-Parks.