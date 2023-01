BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road was temporarily closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford Road lanes are closed at District Road, according to the CHP Incident Information Page.

No injuries were reported.