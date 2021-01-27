Gordon Bellamy, USC professor and Madden NFL game designer, next up in BC’s Distinguished Speaker series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — USC professor and Madden NFL game designer Gordon Bellamy is the next guest in Bakersfield College’s Distinguished Speaker series.

Among his accomplishments, Bellamy “has played key business and product leadership roles at Tencent, Electronic Arts, as a designer on Madden NFL Football, and MTV, and consulted for numerous companies in the industry,” said a BC news release. “He received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 at GDC and was featured on Nickelodeon for Black History Month for his 25 years of contributions to game industry and culture.”

Bellamy will speak Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom and live streaming on the Bakersfield Student Government Association Facebook page. Register to receive your Zoom link:

10:00 a.m. program: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fl2b7fjFTuqwMHCn7kZI7Q
2:00 p.m. program: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__UwC_-VtQaqiBoI81EVC2A

