BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson says the 20th congressional district is better off because of McCarthy’s years of service.

17 News reporter Jenny Huh spoke with the California chairwoman today and asked about her thoughts when reflecting on McCarthy’s time in office.

“Well, you think one thing that we know about speaker McCarthy is that he has deep roots in the Bakersfield community and I think that in the valley overall, this is something that’s important to Valley community members; they want someone who is going to represent them,” said Patterson. “Speaker McCarthy did such a fantastic job.”

The California Republican Party Chairwoman stressed importance that now more than ever, that Republicans stick together and have a united front.