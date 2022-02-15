Goodwill partners with Bakersfield College to host vaccination clinics on Feb. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Goodwill has partnered with Bakersfield College to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Feb. 25.
The vaccination clinics will be held at Bakersfield Goodwill locations on Oswell Street, Stine Road and Rosedale Highway. All sites will be providing the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
List of times:
- Oswell Location: 9-11 a.m. (2671 Oswell St.)
- Stine Road Location: 12-2 p.m. (4901 Stine Rd.)
- Rosedale Location: 3-5 p.m. (13121 Rosedale Hwy.)
You will be asked to bring an identification card or driver’s license. There is no pre-registration required.