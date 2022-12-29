BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Countdown to 2023 with one of the many New Year’s Eve parties happening around town this weekend.

John’s Incredible Pizza Company

John’s Incredible will be hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve bash with two packages for families to choose from:

The Celebration package includes: Endless buffet and drinks, unlimited rides, 75 Fun World credits, a New Year’s Eve hat and glow necklace for $34.99.

The Premium package includes: Endless buffet and drinks, unlimited rides, 150 fun world credits, New Year’s Eve hat and glow necklace for $44.99.

Hours: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: 3709 Rosedale Hwy in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve Party

The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame will be hosting a NYE dinner and tribute band show featuring Hollywood Stones (Rolling Stones tribute band) and ABBA LA (Abba tribute band). Enjoy an incredible night of food, music and celebration into 2023.

Hours: Dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by Hollywood Stones from 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m., and ABBA LA take the stage from 10:10 p.m. to midnight.

Location: 2231 R Street in Bakersfield

BLVD NYE Celebration

BLVD will be hosting a family-friendly event featuring a balloon drop, games, food and prizes.

Hours: Balloon drop will happen at 9 p.m.

Location: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard

Elements Venue & MG Events

Elements Lounge will be throwing a “Gold & Black” NYE celebration featuring couples dinner and dance, DJ Danny P from the Groove 99.3, and performances from Mariachi Sol Y Luna, TCB Band, and Mento Buru will be closing out the night.

Tickets for the couple’s dinner and dance are $159.95, $35 for advanced general admission or $45 for day of general admission tickets.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Location: 3401 Chester Avenue

Padre Hotel

The Padre Hotel will be having a silent disco with Social Vibe DJ’s supplying the music, Silent Disco in the Prairie Fire room (first come, first serve), before counting down to midnight ball drop and champagne toast. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Hours: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: 1702 18th Street

The Well

Welcome in 2023 with laughs at The Well’s Laughin’ Eve event, a comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians in California. General admission tickets go for $20 online and $30 at the door.

Hours: The comedy showcase will be from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by an after-party with live music until the ball drops.

Location: 7401 White Lane suite 7